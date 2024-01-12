Nvwm LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10,018.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

NYSE:PH opened at $462.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $297.12 and a one year high of $464.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

