NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises about 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of NV5 Global worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVEE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,031 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.