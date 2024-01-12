Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 545,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,449. Nidec has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Nidec had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

