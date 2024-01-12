Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS CONXF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Nickel 28 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

