New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NFE. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Shares of NFE stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
