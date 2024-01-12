New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFE. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,275,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,722,000 after acquiring an additional 674,685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,401,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,288,000 after acquiring an additional 427,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,427,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

