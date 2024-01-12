Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

