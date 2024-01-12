Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.71 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.