MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

MAIA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. 120,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,337. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.20.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

