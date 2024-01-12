LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend

LON LMP opened at GBX 186.30 ($2.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 207.60 ($2.65). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,263.16%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.