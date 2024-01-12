loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.75.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LDI

loanDepot Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE LDI opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $907.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.25.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $265.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 82,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $248,065.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,993,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,061,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 473,609 shares in the company, valued at $814,607.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 82,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $248,065.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,993,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,061,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and sold 186,832 shares worth $528,854. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 660,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 141,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $102,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 603,162 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 97,499 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.