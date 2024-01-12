Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) versus Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Head-To-Head Survey

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 8.05% 7.18% 0.57% Eagle Bancorp 20.05% 9.99% 1.10%

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $682.47 million 2.70 $176.21 million $1.32 31.44 Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.85 $140.93 million $3.95 7.02

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Eagle Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, it provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

