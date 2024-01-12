KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLAC opened at $562.14 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.05 and its 200-day moving average is $503.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

