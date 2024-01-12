KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $79.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.47.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $85.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

