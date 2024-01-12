Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 343,900 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.82 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

