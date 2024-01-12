Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

