Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

