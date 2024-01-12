iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $195.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.22 and a 200-day moving average of $184.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

