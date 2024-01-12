iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.32 and a 1 year high of $306.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average is $280.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.