iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Darrow Company Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Darrow Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

