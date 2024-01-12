iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $100.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $100.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

