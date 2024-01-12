iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

