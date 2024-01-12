Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

IVZ stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Invesco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

