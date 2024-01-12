Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells $123,142.80 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $123,142.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Hickey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $58.89 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

