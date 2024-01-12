Insider Selling: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £18,850 ($24,028.04).

Peter Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.86), for a total transaction of £56,727.66 ($72,310.59).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.72) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 291.59. AJ Bell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394.80 ($5.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,715.29, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,470.59%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

