ING Groep NV Sells 4,285 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.