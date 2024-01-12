ING Groep NV Invests $9.13 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Clarivate by 56.8% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368,333 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clarivate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,430,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 352,587 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Clarivate by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Clarivate by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLVT

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.