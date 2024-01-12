ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $308.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.80 and a one year high of $309.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

