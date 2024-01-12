ING Groep NV Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118,833 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.0 %

Garmin stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.22 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

