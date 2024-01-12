Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.93.

Get Infosys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INFY

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.