Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

HURC stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

