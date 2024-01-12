Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the December 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HXGBY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 101,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

