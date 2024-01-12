Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

