Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 1,010,356 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 818,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,120,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 519,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 473,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

