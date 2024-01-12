Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

