Grove Bank & Trust Has $205,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

