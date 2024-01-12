Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $453.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

