Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,171,000 after purchasing an additional 604,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $90.51 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

