Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 71 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $264.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.59.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.