Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

GILD opened at $85.39 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $87.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

