G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
G Mining Ventures Price Performance
Shares of GMINF stock traded up C$0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.27. 13,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,481. G Mining Ventures has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92.
About G Mining Ventures
