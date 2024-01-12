Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Up 1,618.8% in December

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 1,618.8% from the December 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.