Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $190.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.