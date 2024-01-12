First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $67.29 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

