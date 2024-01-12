First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

