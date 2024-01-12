First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 831 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

