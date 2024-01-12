First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 139 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $245.99 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $247.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TT

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.