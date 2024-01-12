First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

