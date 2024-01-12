First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $377.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.48 and a 200 day moving average of $349.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $378.12.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

