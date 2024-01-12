First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,726 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MO opened at $41.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

