Financial Review: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -71.00% -33.12% -17.99% Lucid Group -380.45% -58.91% -34.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Lucid Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $15.99 million 2.55 -$17.95 million ($0.26) -3.43 Lucid Group $695.83 million 10.73 -$1.30 billion ($1.39) -2.35

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Group. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vicinity Motor and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucid Group 2 8 0 0 1.80

Vicinity Motor currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.13%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 79.45%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor



Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Lucid Group



Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

